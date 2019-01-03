Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A judge has denied a plea for a lesser sentence by a Delaware County man who shot and killed a young woman in a road rage incident.
Last month, Judge Anne Marie Wheatcraft sentenced David Desper to 20 to 40 years for killing Bianca Roberson.
The two jockeyed for space on a West Goshen Township highway in June of 2017.
Judge Wheatcraft rejected the plea without comment.