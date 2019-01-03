BREAKING:Highway Patrol Officer Critically Injured After Being Struck In Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — January is when many people try to eat healthier. And now a fast food giant is tweaking its menu to fit in with trendy diets.

Chipotle is now offering “Lifestyle Bowls.”

The salad bowls accommodate popular Keto, Paleo and Whole 30 diets, which follow strict guidelines.

Experts Say These Diets Are The Most Successful For Losing Weight

The move is part of Chiptole’s reinvention as it works to recover from a series of health scares at its restaurants last year.

