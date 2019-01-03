Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some savvy travelers got the deal of a lifetime when they bought first-class international tickets for as low as $675 — more than $15,000 off! The Cathay Pacific Airlines flights between Vietnam and Canada and Vietnam and the United States were impossibly low.
So it wasn’t a surprise when Cathay Airlines announced that the listed prices were a mistake.
The surprise came when the airline announced that it would honor the low flight prices.
“We made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued,” the airline announced on Twitter.
The mistake has since been fixed online.
According to Travel and Leisure, the same first-class tickets from Da Nang to New York are now available for $16,000!