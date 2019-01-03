Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — The Delaware County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Morton Mayor Bruce Blunt has been ousted from his position. It was revealed that the 54-year-old Blunt was involved in a bar brawl over 30 years ago that left him convicted of several offenses, including a felony and misdemeanors.

Blunt was elected mayor in November 2017 but state law dictates that any individuals convicted of an “infamous crime,” including felony offenses, cannot hold an office of trust or profit in Pennsylvania.

The incident that happened dates back to January 1988 when the Springfield Police Department responded to a disturbance involving three men at Houlihan’s Bar. It is reported that Blunt became disorderly inside the bar and when asked to leave by officers, he instead continued to argue.

His failure to cooperate led to an attempted arrest but Blunt resisted. The situation escalated with Blunt punching an officer in the face and assaulting two others. All three had to get medical attention.

Ultimately, Blunt was convicted after a jury trial on Sept. 12, 1988 to serve five to 23 months in prison.

“We are pleased that effective immediately, a court order has been granted directing his removal from office,” officials say. “As a convicted felon, Mr. Blunt violated the law by assuming the position of Mayor, meanwhile wasting the valuable time of our voters and breaching their trust, compromising the electoral process.”

Blunt will have to step down from his position immediately.