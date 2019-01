Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — A young child has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Delaware County on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the 11-year-old was hit by the vehicle on the unit block of Martin Lane in Norwood, just before 4 p.m.

The child has been transported to a local hospital.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

