CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Chester County are investigating a crash, after a man was fatally struck by a car in Paoli. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Waynesborough and Darby Paoli Roads.

Police say the victim was standing in the middle of the street when he was hit and killed.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Officials closed the intersection to investigate.