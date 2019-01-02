BREAKING:Teen Girl Charged With Murder After Newborn Baby Found In North Philadelphia Dumpster On New Year's Eve
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The end of the year always draws a compilation list of “most” things and one of the latest lists reveals the most popular Netflix shows in each state. Highspeedinternet.com ranked the list of the shows most searched for in each state, according to Google Trends.

In Pennsylvania, “Mindhunter” was the leading fan favorite.

In New Jersey, “13 Reasons Why” stood out the most for bingewatchers.

And in Delaware, “Iron First” was the most popular show.

Interestingly enough, Netflix fans in the nation’s capital have a wide range of favorites and had a 16-way tie for most popular show.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s