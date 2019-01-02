Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The end of the year always draws a compilation list of “most” things and one of the latest lists reveals the most popular Netflix shows in each state. Highspeedinternet.com ranked the list of the shows most searched for in each state, according to Google Trends.

In Pennsylvania, “Mindhunter” was the leading fan favorite.

In New Jersey, “13 Reasons Why” stood out the most for bingewatchers.

And in Delaware, “Iron First” was the most popular show.

Interestingly enough, Netflix fans in the nation’s capital have a wide range of favorites and had a 16-way tie for most popular show.