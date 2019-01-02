Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WALLINGFORD, Pa. (CBS) — Parents, students and faculty came together to discuss a racist, hate-filled letter and this disturbing photo with two Strath Haven High School students that causes so much controversy last month.

Parents told Eyewitness News they left Wednesday’s meeting at the high school feeling somewhat annoyed, as if there are still a lot of questions that remain unanswered.

Strath Haven School District leaders, the police department and local NAACP shared what information they could, as the active investigation has been turned over to the district attorney’s office.

Four girls, all students at Strath Haven High School, are believed to have had some roll in the picture and a hate-filled letter distributed on Dec. 15 in the community.

“There should be consequences for certain actions. It would be different if the shoe were on the other foot,” father of a student Troy Blake said.

Authorities determined the photo, depicting two girls wearing KKK-style hoods and the letter are unrelated and originated months apart.

Cameras were not allowed into the meeting, but hundreds filled the school’s auditorium.

Many wanted a more detailed timeline of how it learned of the posts on social media.

Some parents and students said they were disappointed to find out the district would not have jurisdiction to discipline the students, if necessary.

“That kinda gives a loss of hope,” student Evan Blake said. “It makes it seem like nothing’s really gonna done about this. They say it’s a pending investigation but how far that goes is still in question.”

“I felt like everyone is worried about the safety of the girls that did it — as far as them getting bullied — instead of the kids who were affected by the whole situation,” community member Deja Clark said.

No questions were asked. Instead, follow-ups were encouraged to be emailed in or handed in on paper.

“Questions and concerns are still up in the air,” alumni Aaron Mathis said. “They weren’t too clear about what’s going to be the next step in preventing this from happening but like I said, at least it’s a good first step.”

Eyewitness News spoke to the father of a student who had one of those letters put on his house.

He didn’t want to go on camera, but said he believes this situation is overblown. And it’s nothing more than teenagers making mistakes teenagers make.