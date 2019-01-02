Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Newark police are looking for this man. He’s wanted in the carjacking of a woman.

Police say it happened in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on South College Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The victim said she was sitting in her minivan when a man opened her door, pulled a gun on her and demanded her keys.

The woman was hit in the head and pulled from the vehicle.

The man then drove away.

The woman was treated at a local hospital for cuts to her face.