PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Northeast High School in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia was placed on lockdown for a period of time following rumors of a person with a gun, police say.

The reports came in at approximately 11:41 a.m.

Several police cars were in the front of the school as police investigated the reports.

The reports ended up being unfounded, police say.

No injuries were reported and everyone is safe.