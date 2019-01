Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This one could be a diet buster. Girl Scout cookie season officially kicked off Wednesday.

And if includes a new cookie.

Philadelphia School Gets Thousands Of Pounds Of Produce Each Week Thanks To Fresh For All Program

The Girl Scouts are now selling a gluten-free caramel chocolate chip cookie.

It’s the second gluten-free cookie offered by the Girl Scouts to go along with the classics like Thin Mints, Tag-Alongs and Do-Si-Do’s.