PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — A man behind the wheel suffering from stab wounds is charged in a deadly head-on crash that killed three people, including a recently engaged couple.

Police say the stabbing victim slammed into their vehicle at 7th and Packer, just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Three people were killed, including two Mummers for the South Philadelphia String Band at 28th and Porter.

Joe Ferry, 36, and Kelly Wiseley, 35, got engaged on Christmas, their friends tell CBS3. Both Ferry and Wiseley were pronounced dead at the scene.

Denny Polandro Jr., from Morton, was also killed in the crash. Police say his wife is currently in critical condition from her injuries.

“It’s not right, it’s sad. They’re in my prayers,” said one neighbor.

Engaged at Christmas — Friends say Joe Ferry & Kelly Wiseley expected to wed. They were among 3 people killed overnight in a head-on crash in South Phila.. Denny Polandro, Jr., of Morton, also died. His wife is in critical condition, according to police. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/1XUSVxb5Gq — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 2, 2019

Last year, CBS3 featured the South Philadelphia String Band as they prepared for a bitterly cold New Year’s Day.

A year later, colorful props lined the exterior, suggesting a typical day after the big performance, but around back, conspicuous black bunting is draped over the string band’s sign, a visible reminder of the deep pain inside their hall.

Police believe 29-year-old Keith Campbell, who was driving a white Audi, crossed the double yellow lines and hit the dark-colored Acura head on. When authorities found Campbell, he had 15 to 20 stab wounds and a knife was on the floor of his driver seat.

Campbell is in critical condition and it’s unclear if he will survive. He has been charged in the crash.