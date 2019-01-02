Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When a young Philadelphia mother needed support during a health crisis, she reached out to a man known for helping strangers. Now, she’s returning the favor. Jasmine Witherspoon and 4-year-old Maddie Reyes share a quiet but unmistakable bond.

“We help each other,” explains Jasmine.

Jasmine is a regular companion as Maddie goes through cancer treatment at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children — and Jasmine understands.

The young mother of two was diagnosed with breast cancer in fall 2016. She had a double mastectomy, months of chemo and radiation.

Online she found a nonprofit called Cancer Who? and turned to its founder Al Harris for help.

Al started Cancer Who? about six years ago, giving up his free time to support cancer patients. Eyewitness News started following Al in 2016 where he would join patients at treatments. He even let a teenage cancer patient shave his head.

“He wrote me back in like two days. Ever since then, he’s been there every step of the way,” Jasmine says.

The story of Al Harris and Cancer Who? spread but there was some not-so-good news.

“I just couldn’t support every family. So i just basically reached out,” Al tells Eyewitness News.

More than 80 people, including Jasmine, now cancer-free, answered the call.

“I said yes. That’s therapy for me. It helps me to help someone else because I know exactly what they’re going through,” Jasmine explains.

Jasmine could answer the important questions from Maddie’s parents, said social worker Danielle Strauss.

Al now has six Cancer Who? ambassadors spread out at four local children’s hospitals. He hopes it’s just the start.

“That we can support more families that can hear this story and can be inspired,” Al says.

Al hopes to build a team of one hundred ambassadors.