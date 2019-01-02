Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Atlantic City woman is facing charges Wednesday in the overdose of her seven-month-old. The suspect is 37-year-old Shannon Devine.

On July 8 of last year, police responded to a Hamilton Township home and rushed the child to the hospital.

The child has since recovered.

After an extensive investigation, Devin was arrested last month and is facing a number of charges.