PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people are dead and two others are seriously hurt after a horrific crash. It happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Street and Packer Avenue.

The crash looks to be caused by a man driving erratically after he had been stabbed at least 10 times, police say. Eyewitnesses tell police the two cars were traveling in opposite directions when the driver of a sedan crossed the center line and hit an SUV head on.

Inside of the sedan was a 29-year-old man who was stabbed at least 10 times in his chest and stomach. Police found a 10-inch blade in his car.

He’s in critical condition and it’s unclear if he will survive.

In the other vehicle, the SUV, were four people. Three of them, two men and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. They’re all in their 30s, according to officials.

A 30-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

She is expected to survive. Police say her brother was one of the people killed in the crash.

But police have not yet released any of their names.

“One of the deceased males on the scene was wearing a sweater or a shirt that had a logo for a string band but we’re not sure if he was involved or a member of the string band at this time. But that’s just another thing we’re looking into,” explains Chief Inspector Scott Small.

It’s unclear who stabbed that man or if he injured himself.

Police say it’s unusual to find the knife with the stabbing victim.

An investigation is underway.

accident investigation division and south detectives are working together on this one.

For the time being, part of packer avenue remains closed.