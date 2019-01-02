Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cohen Zechman and his dad were in the stands for Sunday’s Eagles win in Washington. They had hoped to leave with some memorabilia.

But how things played out, we again learned the meaning of a good sport.

It’s the story of a third-string quarterback’s first touchdown pass and the 10-year-old boy who was handed the ball, only to have to give it back.

Cohen and his dad had end-zone seats for the game.

“My dad kept telling me to be ready, to be ready to get a ball for a touchdown,” Cohen said.

A moment of worry in the game came when Nick Foles was suddenly out with a chest injury. And then, Nate Sudfeld was in.

A short pass to Nelson Agholor was good.

“Agholor scored and he was just looking all over, waving at people and he saw me and my dad, came over to us and gave us the ball,” Cohen said.

Here’s where things went a little sideways. This was Sudfeld’s first career touchdown pass.

“He got Agholor to come over and he said, ‘We need that ball, we need to exchange it,’ and I said, ‘Yeah,’ and 30 seconds later, the ball boy came over and gave us the ball,” Cohen explained.

It was a quickly negotiated exchange. It’s a gesture by a 10-year-old boy from Northumberland County that has since earned him praise.

“I’m happy we gave it back to him because everyone will want their first career touchdown pass, and he deserves it,” Cohen said.

After the game, Agholor signed that new ball.

In a phone call to his wife, Derrick Zechman recalls his rapid heartbeat over what transpired.

“I said my heart was like fluttering, and was like I hope I don’t have a heart attack over this,” Derrick said.

It was a big win and an even bigger lesson from this young man in doing the right thing.

It all paid off in the end, and now young Cohen has big hopes for the postseason.

Derrick says they’re in talks with the Eagles for a follow-up visit. They’re hoping to meet Sudfeld.