Filed Under:Local TV, mega millions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A huge New Year’s jackpot is up for grabs and we have the winning numbers for you. The Mega Millions prize is $425 million.

That’s a cash option of about $255 million.

Ticket sales were swift earlier today at several locations in Philadelphia.

This is only the fifth time Mega Millions has been drawn on the first day of the year.

Get your tickets out, here are your winning numbers: 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 and the Mega Ball is 14.

