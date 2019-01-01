Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Fans of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ had extra reason to celebrate Monday night. The show announced its season three release date in a New Year’s Eve countdown video.

Live from WIYZ, it's a Hawkins New Year's Eve! https://t.co/GhaGjVyNse — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 1, 2019

‘Stranger Things 3’ is set to drop on July 4. The seven-episode season is set in the summer of 1985.

“One summer can change everything,” warns a poster that was also sneakily released just after midnight.

In July, the streaming service put out a trailer that featured a faux advertisement for Starcourt Mall, which appears to be the center of serious action.

The sci-fi/horror series set in fictitious Hawkins, Indiana, has been a huge breakout hit for Netflix.

In March, executive producer Shawn Levy gave attendees at the PaleyFest television festival some scoop on what would be going down in season 3.

According to the The Hollywood Reporter, Levy shared that Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown; Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard; Lucas, played by Caleb McLaughlin; and Max, played by Sadie Sink, would be all be enjoying coupledom.

“Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that’s a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas,” Levy reportedly said. “But again, they’re like 13- or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there’s fun to that instability.”

