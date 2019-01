Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey man is hoping to orchestrate a special reunion down the shore. Mike Delaney posted this picture on Twitter of a lost wedding ring that he found on 96th Street in Stone Harbor.

A very simple silver wedding band. Marian and Jack 12-19-53 found on 96th St. Stone Harbor NJ pic.twitter.com/2Ikn44J5E4 — Mike Delaney (@JeeponeSH) January 1, 2019

He says it’s a very simple silver wedding band.

It includes an inscription: “Marian and Jack 12-19-53.”

If you recognize the ring or know who Marian and Jack are, call Eyewitness News.