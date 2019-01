Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after impaling himself on a statue along the Ben Franklin Parkway, according to police.

The man was transported to Hahnemann Hospital in unknown condition, although he was conscious and alert, police say.

Medics responded to 2600 Ben Franklin Parkway just before 4 p.m. to find that a man had climbed onto an statue in Eakins Oval, slipped and impaled himself on the statue.