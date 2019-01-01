Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SOMERS POINT, N.J. (CBS) — The new year is also bringing some changes for shoppers in one Jersey Shore town. Starting today, they will have to pay for plastic bags.

An ordinance in Somers Point requires stores to collect a $.05 fee on all single-use plastic bags.

Longport and Ventnor also imposed fees to cut down on plastic pollution.

Stores will keep the money they make off of the bag fee.

In 2018, Governor Phil Murphy rejected legislation imposing a 5-cent fee on plastic carry-out bags at the state level. Murphy said the fee doesn’t go far enough to reduce the prevalence of plastic bags that can mar the state’s shoreline and clog city sewers.

CLICK HERE to learn more.