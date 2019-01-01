BREAKING:Girl, 15, Arrested After Death Of Baby Found In North Philadelphia Dumpster: Police
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

SOMERS POINT, N.J. (CBS) — The new year is also bringing some changes for shoppers in one Jersey Shore town.  Starting today, they will have to pay for plastic bags.

An ordinance in Somers Point requires stores to collect a $.05 fee on all single-use plastic bags.

Longport and Ventnor also imposed fees to cut down on plastic pollution.

Stores will keep the money they make off of the bag fee.

In 2018, Governor Phil Murphy rejected legislation imposing a 5-cent fee on plastic carry-out bags at the state level. Murphy said the fee doesn’t go far enough to reduce the prevalence of plastic bags that can mar the state’s shoreline and clog city sewers.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s