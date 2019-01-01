Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — A new year means new prices. Tolls are going up for drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike again. For the eleventh year in a row, drivers will pay more to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike than they did the year before.

Tolls will rise six percent for all drivers starting on Sunday.

But not everyone thinks the price hike is necessary. The state auditor general says increasing tolls could cause drivers to choose other routes.

But the turnpike’s CEO says there hasn’t been a drop in usage.