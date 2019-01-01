  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Happy New Year’s day! The Mummers will be strutting down Broad Street for the annual Mummers Parade to kick off 2019.

There’s a lot that goes into final preparations. There’s a lot of bedazzling and beautifying and last minute touches that happened Tuesday morning. A lot of the brigades have been working all year long just for today’s event and they are excited to finally perform in front of the judges.

The judging station will be at 15th and market streets.

There’s also three other performance areas. They’re at Broad and Samson Streets, Broad and Pine Streets, and Broad and Carpenter Streets.

Planning starts in February, music preparations begin in March or April. Ideas are flowing and painting and building happens through the summer.

After the performances are over and the judging is complete, many brigades head to Mummers Row.

And tonight, as celebrations continue there will be a big show at the convention center.

