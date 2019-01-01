Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — While some people brought in the new year by watching a ball drop or with polar plunges, some new moms celebrated the births of their child – the first to be born in the Philadelphia area in 2019.

A South Jersey family rang in the New Year by welcoming a healthy baby boy. Baby Dalton was born at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly.

Baby Dalton, nicknamed “Tank,” is reported to weigh 9 pounds 12 ounces and he is 21.25 inches long.

At Virtua’s Voorhees location, baby Joe was welcomed into the world at approximately 4:24 a.m. He weighs 6 pounds 10 ounces.

Baby Rhyan was born very early in the new year with her official arrival marked as 12:03 a.m. She weighs approximately 6 pounds 14 ounces and is 19.5 inches long. Rhyan may very well be the first baby born in Philadelphia this year.

“I was like, ‘wow,’ that’s really special to me,” Rhyan’s mother Jeheera Barnes said. “My life has changed for the better.”

All decked out in a special New Year’s Day hat, meet baby Tate. He was due Jan. 5. Instead of watching the ball drop Monday night, baby Tate’s parents welcomed him into the world at Paoli Hospital in Chester County. He was born at 2 a.m.

“My water broke at midnight,” says new mom Nicolle Clements. Her and her husband, Adric, knew Tate would have other plans for them.

The family can’t wait to make priceless memories with Tate’s older brothers.