Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Philadelphia police are already investigating the first homicide of 2019. It happened just after midnight on the 3200 block of Tampa Street in Kensington.

One man, who remains unidentified, was shot and killed.

So far, police have no motive and no suspects in the shooting.

There were 351 murders in Philadelphia in 2018, according to statistics from police. That’s the highest number of homicides in Philadelphia since 2007.