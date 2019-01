Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Investigators are also trying to figure out what caused this car to go flying into a house in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 1200 block of North 2nd Street just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the car was driving by the intersection of 2nd and West Thompson Streets when it suddenly plowed into the home.

There’s no word yet if anyone was hurt.