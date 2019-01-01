Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Hundreds of daredevils celebrated the new year with a Polar Bear Plunge. Folks traded in their coats and hats for swimsuits and goggles for the 28th annual plunge.

It’s 2019 and these folks are diving right in. Plunging into the Atlantic were over 300 people showing their support for the Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club in a Polar Bear Plunge, which actually wasn’t that arctic.

“It could have been a little colder out here just to make it a true plunge,” participant Dawn Rogan said. “I kept saying ‘my polar plunge was not so polar.'”

Regardless of the chill in the air, again and again people splished and splashed, doing a lot of good for those who could use their warm, giving hearts.

“I think these people are crazy to jump in, but for the Boys and Girls Club, we’re so grateful,” director of development Maryanne McElroy said. “This is a big community event that they do here in Atlantic City.”

“The name of the game is to serve as many kids as we can in this city and get them on a path and help them,” McElroy said. “I don’t think people realize that 93 percent of these kids are living under poverty-level.”