PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl is under arrest following the death of her newborn son, who was found in a North Philadelphia dumpster, police say. A woman approached officers about the incident at approximately 10:30 pm. Monday on the 2200 block of Lehigh Avenue.

The woman told police that her daughter’s friend had placed her newborn son inside a nearby dumpster. The baby was retrieved by the woman from the dumpster before she then notified police.

The baby was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Temple University Hospital.

Investigators say the teen and her mother were found at their home where it is believed the she gave birth to the baby. They were both taken to the Special Victim’s Unit.

She was placed under arrest and then taken to Temple University Hospital for precautionary medical treatment.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.