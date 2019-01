Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey family rang in the New Year by welcoming a healthy baby boy. Baby Dalton was born at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly.

Baby Dalton, nicknamed “Tank,” is reported to weigh 9 pounds 12 ounces and he is 21 and one quarter inches long.

His family resides in Washington Township, New Jersey.