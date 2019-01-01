Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New York City may be famous for its crystal ball drop to ring in the new year, but there are other drops around the country that have some unique, festive cheer.

In Key West, Florida, they ring in the new year on a high note. With a high heel descending from the balcony of a popular Duval Street bar.

In Georgia, a giant peach descends amid fireworks. The rainy weather in Atlanta didn’t keep thousands from turning out to watch the official state fruit usher in 2019.

Much like Times Square, revelers enjoyed live musical performances and a countdown at midnight.

A long-stemmed white rose dropped at midnight in downtown York, Pennsylvania.

Persistent rain there didn’t dampen spirits.

After the rose made its way down in Continental Square, a grand fireworks display followed.

The white rose is a nod to York’s nickname “White Rose City” and the War of the Roses that goes back to England in 1485.