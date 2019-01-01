Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — How would you like to start the new year with a massive fortune? The big prize for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is a whopping $425 dollars!

The cash option stands at about $255 million. The New Year’s Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in history.

This will be the fifth time Mega Millions has been drawn on the first day of a new year.

So far, the jackpot has only been won once on Jan. 1, which was back in 2008.

The drawing is at 11 p.m. Tuesday.