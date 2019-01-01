BREAKING:Girl, 15, Arrested After Death Of Baby Found In North Philadelphia Dumpster: Police
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — How would you like to start the new year with a massive fortune? The big prize for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is a whopping $425 dollars!

The cash option stands at about $255 million. The New Year’s Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in history.

This will be the fifth time Mega Millions has been drawn on the first day of a new year.

So far, the jackpot has only been won once on Jan. 1, which was back in 2008.

The drawing is at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s