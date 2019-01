Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has died following an accident at a ski resort in the Poconos. The accident happened around 11:30 this morning at Blue Mountain Resort.

Officials said the teen suffered an undisclosed injury and was taken to the hospital where he died.

Last year, a Philadelphia man and a New Jersey woman also suffered deadly injuries at Blue Mountain.