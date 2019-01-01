Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenage mother is facing charges after her newborn son was found in a dumpster and later died. A woman discovered the baby after a friend of the teen told her what happened.

After just hours of life, the infant was abandoned and placed in a dumpster.

Another family attempted to save the baby, but by the time another mother got there, it was too late.

“You only get one life, and life is short,” North Philly resident Gina Finiello said.

Sadly, life was especially short for the infant born to a 15-year-old in North Philadelphia.

Late New Year’s Eve, police say a teenager placed her newborn son in a dumpster.

“Why end a little child’s life?” Finiello said. “He wasn’t asked to be here.”

This tragedy has left the community shocked after the gruesome discovery on the 2200 block of Lehigh Avenue.

According to police, a friend of the 15-year-old told her mother what happened. The friend’s mother attempted to save the baby.

After contacting police, the baby was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“If she didn’t want the baby, she could’ve put him up for adoption,” Finiello said. “There’s other things that she can do.”

There are other options.

Pennsylvania is one of 50 states that have safe haven laws, similar to those in New Jersey.

“A person may give up an unwanted infant anonymously,” Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said. “As long as the baby has not been abused and the person may do so with out fear of arrest.”

As long as the child is not older than 28 days, the baby can be dropped off at a hospital or police station in Pennsylvania.

“Abandoning a baby puts the infant in extreme danger and often results in the child’s death,” Gurcsik said.

Police say more information will be released Wednesday. The mother was arrested and taken to Temple University Hospital for precautionary medical treatment.