  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—  A big step backwards for the United States when it comes to inclusion and equality, according to a study out of California. Researchers at University of California Berkeley say our country has become divided along race and gender.

They also found the United States is now less welcoming to women, minority groups and people with disabilities compared to the rest of the world.

America was one of the most inclusive countries in the world in 2016, ranking 23rd. This year the country dropped to 58th.

The report says one factor dragging the United States down is the Trump Administration’s refugee and immigration policies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s