PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— A big step backwards for the United States when it comes to inclusion and equality, according to a study out of California. Researchers at University of California Berkeley say our country has become divided along race and gender.

They also found the United States is now less welcoming to women, minority groups and people with disabilities compared to the rest of the world.

America was one of the most inclusive countries in the world in 2016, ranking 23rd. This year the country dropped to 58th.

The report says one factor dragging the United States down is the Trump Administration’s refugee and immigration policies.