PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Once the new year hits, the focus around the city turns to a Philadelphia tradition — the Mummers Parade. It’s almost time for the Mummers to strut their stuff, shine and compete.

The rain, however, is raining a bit on their parade preparations.

“We’re a smaller to a medium-sized group so we lack a little bit of the manpower, so we counted on today to get everything together, erect it all together and leave it overnight and be able to go there tomorrow,” Captain John Baron of the Hegeman String Band said.

“I was just up in Center City, saw some of the other groups putting a few things together and then a lot of stuff being left on the truck and just getting up real early tomorrow, trying to get our guys and gals there at 6:30, 7 in the morning to get it all out and ready to go,” he said.

But no matter the weather, the beautifying and bedazzling continues with the finishing touches.

And so continues the tradition of what it means to be a Mummer.

“It’s a big family,” Mark Lichoroviec said of the Mummers. “We work all year long for this day.”