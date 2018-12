Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officials say Ciane Smith was last seen on Dec. 26 on the 4000 block of Poplar Street.

Smith is 5-foot-1, 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a black winter jacket and black and white tights.

If you have any information, please call police.