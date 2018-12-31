Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday night marked an end to a particularly bloody year in the city. According to Philadelphia police statistics, there were 351 murders in the city this year as of Sunday night.

That’s the highest number of homicides in Philadelphia since 2007.

Almost 1,400 people have been shot across the city this year, which is a 12 percent increase from last year.