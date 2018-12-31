  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are investigating a hazardous materials incident at a gas company in Pipersville. Fire crews are advising any residents who live within a half mile of the 6100 block of Easton Road to shelter in place until further notice.

The incident happened shortly after 8:15 Monday morning at Scott Specialty Gases, Inc.

plumsteadville Officials Investigating Hazardous Materials Incident At Bucks County Gas Company

credit: CBS3

There are no road closures at this time but there are emergency vehicles in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s