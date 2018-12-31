Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are investigating a hazardous materials incident at a gas company in Pipersville. Fire crews are advising any residents who live within a half mile of the 6100 block of Easton Road to shelter in place until further notice.

The incident happened shortly after 8:15 Monday morning at Scott Specialty Gases, Inc.

There are no road closures at this time but there are emergency vehicles in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

