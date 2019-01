Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new year means a slightly larger paycheck for some local workers. The minimum wage in New Jersey will increase to $8.85 an hour on Tuesday.

It was $8.60 an hour.

Rain Hampers Last-Minute Mummers Parade Preparations

Delaware’s minimum wage is also going up by 50 cents to $8.75 an hour.

A total of 20 states are raising the minimum wage on Tuesday.