Philadelphia (CBS)—Kevin Hart is making sure his team goes into 2019 in style. The 39 year-old Philadelphia comedian surprised his crew with old school cars to celebrate the end of his “Irresponsible” comedy tour.

“So the tour’s over and I told my guys I was going to do something special for them,” said Hart in a video he posted on Instagram Saturday. The crew had no idea what the surprise was.

In the video Hart showed off each of the cars and ended it with “I mean it when I say ‘I love my team.”