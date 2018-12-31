Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s never too early to look ahead. And with that in mind, the Eagles’ 2019-20 opponents have been revealed now that the regular season iscomplete.

Here are the Eagles’ opponents, in no order:

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Falcons, Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings

Nick Foles Will Start NFC Wild Card Game Sunday

The full week-by-week schedule has yet to be revealed.

Of course, the Eagles still have the postseason to play out this season. The sixth-seeded Eagles visit the Bears Sunday at 4:40 p.m.