WANTAGE, N.J. (CBS) – A cow that escaped a slaughterhouse truck not only saved herself but also her baby. Briana the Bovine was found along a New Jersey Interstate last week and taken to an animal sanctuary.

Briana gave birth to a baby girl, named Winter, on Saturday at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage.

After escaping the cattle truck on Dec. 28, Briana led police on a chase along Interstate 80.

No one knew she was nine months pregnant.

The sanctuary posted a video of the birth on Facebook.