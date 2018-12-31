Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — While undersea exploration is always the biggest attraction at Camden’s Adventure Aquarium, New Year’s Eve has everyone flapping to a different beat.

It’s the Shell-ebration Dance Party.

The family-friendly event is a big hit each year for parents looking to do something fun with their kids on New Year’s Eve that doesn’t involve staying up late at night.

“Oh, [the kids] have such a great time and we get to go to bed at a decent hour and no one feels like they missed out,” guest Melissa Chargeo said.

“Dancing, the music, the animals, the sharks,” one little girl said. “This party is awesome.”

It was a New Year’s Eve and noon celebration at the Garden State Discovery Museum in Cherry Hill. Kids played the day away and did New Year’s countdowns at noon and 3 p.m.

The museum aims to give kids a Times Square experience close to home, celebrating with bubbles and their own mini New Year’s ball.

“It’s great, they get to experience it for themselves, ’cause kids go to bed earlier so they can’t really join in on the fun, but this give them a chance to wear the hats and blow the horns, so it’s exciting for them,” Kate Killen of Cherry Hill said.

Save the champagne and ballrooms, this is New Year’s kids-style.