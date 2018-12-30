Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the year comes to an end, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the Pennsylvania SPCA, wants to remind you of the top animal tips from 2018. From keeping your pets away from fireworks, to talking about if dogs match our emotional state, there were plenty good tips to choose from.

Here is a list of the top 10 tips:

1. Don’t take your dogs to fireworks

2. Family break ups can worsen pet behavior

3. Dog attention to cat sounds can signal a problem

4. Stop petting cats with a twitching tails

5. Dogs match our emotional state

6. Dogs make facial expressions around people

7. Use gentle leader collars or harnesses for dogs that pull

8. Dogs sniff with right nostril for new scents

9. Don’t wake dogs from dreams

10. DISHA- Cognitive Dysfunction Behavior

For more information on the top 10 2018 pet tips, head to the CBS3 Pet Project page by clicking here.