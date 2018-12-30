Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Thousands of people filed into Absegami High School In Galloway Township to pay their respects to Mizpah Volunteer firefighter Natalie Dempsey.

“She was an amazing girl, she had a smile that was unbelievable,” said Mizpah Fire Chief Jay Davenport.

Dempsey was killed in a crash in Hamilton Township on Christmas. Authorities say she was responding to an emergency call while heading to the Mizpah fire hall around 6 a.m.

Her Honda Accord lost control and hit a guardrail on Landis Avenue. Dempsey was pronounced dead on the scene.

She was just 21 years old.

“Any 21-year-old girl who wants to come out in the middle of the morning to help somebody, you can’t ask for much more than that,” said Mizpah Fire Assistant Chief Craig Paxton.

Dempsey joined the fire company three years ago and later became its vice president.

“Anything we needed, she had. She Never told us no. Whatever we told her, it was done,” Davenport said.

Dempsey served her community and in return, residents plus 130 area fire departments are remembering her and her sacrifice.

“You have thousands of firemen here on a Sunday. when they could be at home,” Davenport said. “Instead, they are here supporting our girl. It says a lot. It says no bond can be broken and we appreciate everything everyone has done for us.”