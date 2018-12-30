Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Memorial services were held for Natalie Dempsey, a 21-year-old volunteer firefighter, Sunday afternoon after she was killed in a Christmas crash.

Authorities have said the Mays Landing resident was responding to a reported chimney fire when she lost control of her car shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and struck a guardrail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Services were held at Absegami High School. Those attending were asked to wear blue as it was Dempsey’s favorite color, according to her mother.

Firefighters and trucks from neighboring towns lined the roads to pay their respects, according to Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.

Mizpah Chief Jay Davenport says Dempsey had been a volunteer firefighter for three years. She had hoped to become a police officer and attended the police academy over the summer.