PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Manny Diaz era at Temple was over before it even began. Just 17 days after Temple announced Diaz as its next head coach, the former Miami defensive coordinator is bolting back to The U to become the Hurricanes’ next head coach.

“I hate the way this unfolded with respect to Temple,” Diaz said in a statement. “I was given a tremendous opportunity to lead the Temple program and I was actively engaged in doing just that when I woke up this morning. I never saw this coming, no one did. I do hope that the Temple players, administration and fans appreciate the uniqueness of this situation and the overwhelming pull to stay home.”

“Miami is home,” Diaz said in a statement. “The University of Miami is home. The U has truly been ‘the job’ for me since I first got into coaching. Having worked here over the past three years, I came to understand what it means to be part of ‘The U’ and came to appreciate the passion and commitment to excellence of all who proudly call themselves Canes.”

Temple Director of Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft announced the move Sunday night.

A statement from our Director of Athletics, Dr. Patrick Kraft. pic.twitter.com/HcBUQJLNk0 — Temple Owls (@TempleOwls) December 31, 2018

Speculation of Diaz’s return to Miami began immediately after Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt announced his retirement Sunday morning.

And it didn’t take long after that for Diaz and Miami to reconnect.

Temple will immediately begin “a national search for a new head coach” Dr. Kraft said.

