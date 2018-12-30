  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was electrocuted after allegedly trying to steal copper wiring on Amtrak property in Port Richmond on Sunday, according to police. Officials say the body of the man was found by a jogger in the area of Delaware Avenue and Lewis Street, just south of the Betsy Ross Bridge, around 9:30 a.m.

Two other men are in custody for stealing copper in that area as well.

Police say one suspect jumped into the river to flee police but was plucked from the water by Marine Units.

It is unknown if the men were working together or if these were two separate incidents.

There is no word on the identity of the victim at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

