  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    02:35 AMThe American Athlete
    View All Programs
Filed Under:brick and mortar, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Brick and Mortar retailers may be on to something as they look to compete with Amazon. Some locations are offering customers an option to buy online, then pick up at a store.

According to the consumer research firm Adobe Analytics, these purchases are up 47 percent since November.

Father Delivers Baby Girl Inside Lansdale Home

Traditional retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy offer this option as well.

The advantage for consumers, they don’t have to pay for shipping or wait for the purchases to arrive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s