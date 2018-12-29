Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Brick and Mortar retailers may be on to something as they look to compete with Amazon. Some locations are offering customers an option to buy online, then pick up at a store.

According to the consumer research firm Adobe Analytics, these purchases are up 47 percent since November.

Traditional retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy offer this option as well.

The advantage for consumers, they don’t have to pay for shipping or wait for the purchases to arrive.