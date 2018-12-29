Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia area is finally drying out after Friday’s record rain. Philadelphia received 1.67 inches of rain, breaking the old record of 1.45 inches set back in 1942.

Wilmington also received 1.67 inches of rain, breaking the old record of 1.14 inches set back in 1967.

Atlantic City saw 1.72 inches of rain, beating the old record of 0.99 inches set back in 1990.

Allentown also saw record rain on Friday with a total of 1.06 inches beating the old record of 1.04 inches set back in 1967.

High pressure will control the forecast this weekend. Expect brisk sunshine Saturday with temperatures in the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees. A few more clouds will be around on Sunday and it will be cooler with highs in the mid-40s.